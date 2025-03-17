16 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for - including A1 and A421

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another eight will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm March 17 to 5am March 22, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder only for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 8am March 19 to 6pm April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a bridge to jct 11a entry slip end - no carriageway incursion for verge works on behalf of Last Mile Electricity.

• A421, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Salford Road, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Beeston to Lower Caldecote - lane closure for frame and cover works on behalf of AWG.

• A1081, from 10pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Beeston - back to back lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm March 31 to 5am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.