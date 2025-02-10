17 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 11.59pm February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Edworth, junction - lane closure for emergency burst main works on behalf of AWG.

• A5, to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Salford Road Overbridge to A421 Roundabout M1, junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 10 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - anti-skid works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - carriageway closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - exit slip road short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am February 17 to 4pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Bull Farm Close - narrow lanes for S278 works on behalf of STD Civils.

• M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm February 22 to 5am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 13 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm February 24 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.