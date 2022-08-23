20 National Highways road closures for Central Beds motorists to avoid this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

One of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes, while another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road Closed sign. Image: David Davies.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am September 9, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway closure for Developer works on behalf of Winvic.

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428. Works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm August 22 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Between Dunstable Road and Thorn roundabout - works under traffic signals on behalf of NDC.

• A1, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South to Biggleswade North - back to back lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of First Call TM.

• M1, from 10pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - entry slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A -, junction 11 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 25 to 5am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure and lane closures for communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 25 to 5am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - lane closures for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9am August 31 to 3pm September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Between Edworth jct and Biggleswade South roundabout, diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm September 1 to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 6am September 5 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marston Mortaine to M1, junction 13 - lay-by closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Tithe Farm Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm September 5 to 5am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black cat roundabout to Baldock, junction 10 - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.