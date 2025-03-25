21 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to avoid - including the A1 and A421

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another eight will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, to 6pm April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a bridge to jct 11a entry slip end - no carriageway incursion for verge works on behalf of Last Mile Electricity.

• A421, to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 10pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Beeston - back to back lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm March 28 to 5am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm March 28 to 5am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm March 29 to 5am March 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11a to junction 14 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 31 to 5am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm March 31 to 5am April 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm April 1 to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm April 7 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy roundabout to Georgetown Road - lane closure for footway works on behalf of BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.