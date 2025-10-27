30 major road closures in Central Bedfordshire - with 30 minute delays expected

File photo of a road closed sign.

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 30 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 4pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Tempsford interchange - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A5, to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, fto 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am December 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 24 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling street carriageway closure for signs maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Caldecote to Biggleswade - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11a - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Beeston to Sandy - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm October 30 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13, junction - slip road closure and lane closures for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Tilsworth - two-way signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout - four-way traffic signals due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Hockliffe to Flying Fox Roundabout - two-way signals for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford to Thorn Roundabout - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to 12 - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 8 to 5am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Baldock to Biggleswade - carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 10 to 5am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.