31 Central Bedfordshire road closures to watch out for this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 31 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road closed sign

• A1, from 8pm February 15 2021 to 6am June 11 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 10 Baldock - Lane closures and carriageway closures due to bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 13 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421/M1, junction 13. Works under carriageway closure, lane closure and ring management for A421 Widening Scheme on behalf of Morgan Sindall.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.#

And a further 27 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat Roundabout to Tempsford - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sandy to Biggleswade - Lane closures for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11a to junction 11, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 12 lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11a lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 9 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from midnight, June 11 to 11pm June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Truck Convoy: Moderate Trafffic expected: A5 northbound and southbound, between Thorn Road and Leighton Road.

• A1, from 9.30am June 11 to 3pm June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between Tempsford Road and Girtford junction. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 9pm June 11 to 5am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Biggleswade South to Upper Caldecote lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 9.30am to 4pm on June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 hard shoulder closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sandy to Biggleswade, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Biggleswade South Roundabout lane closure due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 13 to 5am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm June 13 to 5am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1 J11A Eastern Roundabout to A5 Thorn Road Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Waterman Aspen.

• M1, from 10pm June 13 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 13 back to back mobile hard shoulder closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 8pm June 14 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 Lane closure for communications on behalf of Telent NRTS.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 19, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway closure for Developer works on behalf of Winvic.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 18, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Little Brickhill to Bletcham Way, junction - carriageway closure and lane closures for maintenance works on behalf of Winvic.

• A421, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Brogborough lane closure due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 15 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 to junction 11 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Telent NRTS.

• A421, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys Roundabout to Marston, junction - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Telent NRTS.

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.