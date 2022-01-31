8 road closures for Biggleswade motorists to watch out for in the coming week

National Highways road closures to watch out for

Motorists in the Biggleswade area will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

While most are expected to lead to minor delays, one is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

> A1, from 9.16pm January 26 to 11pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, between Sandy roundabout and Georgetown Road. Works under lane closure for emergency works on behalf of UKPN.

> A1, from 9pm January 24 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Astwick to Sandy - Various lane closures for Electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

> A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, Biggleswade to A1M, junction 8 - Lane closure for drainage on behalf of Highways England.

> A1, from 9pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford lane closure due to emergency carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm February 1 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade to Caldecote, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9.30am February 3 to 2.30pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between Sandy Roundabout and Tempsford junction. (local authority diversion - Tempsford Road, Sandy Road, Everton Road, Swaden and B1042). Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

> A1, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Seddington to Beeston - Lane closure for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Biggleswade North Roundabout, carriageway closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Highways England.