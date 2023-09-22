A1 at Biggleswade to remain closed 'until early hours of Saturday' after HGV overturns

Road closed sign

Drivers are being warned that the A1 at Biggleswade is not likely to reopen until the early hours of the morning.

The northbound carriageway between the A1(M)/A507 and the A6001 Biggleswade (north) was closed this morning due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle which resulted in a large spillage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Highways has said that due to the damage to the carriageway, the closure is likely to remain in place until the early hours of Saturday morning. It is due to start resurfacing a section of the roundabout this afternoon.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible or to allow additional time to complete their journeys.

Motorists travelling northbound are advised to follow the signed diversion route. Exit the A1 at junction 10, taking the A507, A600 and the B658 before re-joining the A1 at the Biggleswade north junction.