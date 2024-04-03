A1 delays around Sandy just one of the roadworks to watch out for this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures alr eady in place are expected to carry on this week:

The road works in the area this week

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout - lane closure and roundabout inner ring management due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to J10 - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.