Bedford Road closed this morning due to HGV hydraulic oil spill

The road closure. Image supplied by National Highways.

Motorists in the Bedford and Biggleswade area are warned of a road closure due to a HGV hydraulic oil spill.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Road is currently closed this morning (January 22) between the Roxton Road junction and Black Cat roundabout.

National Highways stated: "The road is expected to be closed into the afternoon.

"A diversion route is in operation via the A421."

More information as we get it.