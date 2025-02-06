Biggleswade and Sandy drivers warned of further A1 delays today

Traffic news.

There are delays of around 40 minutes on the A1 southbound today (February 6) due to utility works between Biggleswade and the A1M at Baldock.

This is due to Anglian Water carrying out emergency repair works.

The closure will be in place until at least this afternoon.

National Highways stated: "Lane two remains closed in both directions on the A1 between the A6001 (Biggleswade) and the A1M/A507 (Stotfold) following Anglian Water emergency water main repairs yesterday.

"There's three miles of congestion southbound."

Drivers are advised to allow extra journey time.