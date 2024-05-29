Biggleswade commuters no longer face major disruption after trespasser removed from tracks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade commuters no longer face major disruption this evening (May 29) after a trespasser was reported on train tracks.

Earlier this afternoon, Thameslink announced that all lines were delayed between Peterborough and Hitchin, affecting passengers from Arelsey, Biggleswade and Sandy.

However, although the tracks are now clear, commuters may face “minor” disruption.

Thameslink stated: "Disruption caused by a trespasser between Stevenage and Hitchin has now ended. Services may face minor delays so please check before you travel.

"You can make a claim here: https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/help-and-support/journey-problems/delay-repay."