Biggleswade commuters no longer face major disruption after trespasser removed from tracks

By Jo Robinson
Published 29th May 2024, 17:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Biggleswade commuters no longer face major disruption this evening (May 29) after a trespasser was reported on train tracks.

Earlier this afternoon, Thameslink announced that all lines were delayed between Peterborough and Hitchin, affecting passengers from Arelsey, Biggleswade and Sandy.

However, although the tracks are now clear, commuters may face “minor” disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thameslink stated: "Disruption caused by a trespasser between Stevenage and Hitchin has now ended. Services may face minor delays so please check before you travel.

A Thameslink train. Image: Thameslink.A Thameslink train. Image: Thameslink.
A Thameslink train. Image: Thameslink.

"You can make a claim here: https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/help-and-support/journey-problems/delay-repay."

If you are delayed by 15 minutes or more, the company says that you may be entitled to "delay repay".

Related topics:BiggleswadeThameslinkPeterborough