Catch the Bus Month with Grant Palmer

Grant Palmer Ltd is proud to be supporting this September’s Catch the Bus Month 2024 run by Bus Users UK.

Buses are the most accessible form of public transport, connecting millions of us every day to work, education, healthcare, shops, friends and family. They ensure everyone has access to life’s opportunities, including people who are older, younger, disabled or experiencing physical or mental health issues. They are also great for the environment, the economy, our town and city centres and our health and wellbeing.

To celebrate Catch the Bus Month, Grant Palmer Ltd is planning a series of meet the manager events across our network. It's your chance to find out more about your local services, pick up a timetable and feedback about local routes.

The events are being supported by partners at Central Bedfordshire Council and Luton Borough Council.

Monday 9th September: 8am until 10am: Biggleswade Bus Station

Monday 16th September: 8am until 10am: Luton Interchange

Monday 23rd September: 8am until 10am: Flitwick Interchange

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer Ltd adds "With fares capped at £2, our high specification buses and friendly team there's never been a better time to get on board and try the bus. We're keen to hear from our existing customers to take feedback to further improve our services."

Lydia Horbury, Bus Users Director for England said: “We are delighted that Grant Palmer Ltd is supporting this year’s Catch the Bus Month. Buses are accessible, sustainable and affordable, and getting more people on board reduces congestion leading to faster, more reliable bus services. Win-win!”

To find out more about Catch the Bus Month visit www.bususers.org/catchthebusmonth or email [email protected]

