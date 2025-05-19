Central Bedfordshire drivers warned of 18 road closures with delays of up to 30 minutes

A road closed sign (stock image).

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1081, from 10pm May 19 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 clockwise, A421/M1, junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 9pm May 20 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Salford Road to M1, junction 13 - narrow lanes due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Salford Road to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 27 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 27 to 5am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to signs - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 27 to 5am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am June 2 to 3.30pm June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road roundabout to B5120 - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A421, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 15 to junction 13 - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.