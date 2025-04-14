Central Bedfordshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 5pm April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Woburn Road, Heath and Reach to junction with Eastern Way, Heath And Reach - diversion for su works on behalf of Hutchison 3G Uk Limited.

• A1, to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Little Paxton to Buckden, carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm April 14 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 14 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm April 22 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 - entry slip road closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8.30pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, M1, junction 11A Chalton - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.