Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

One of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes, while another two will cause delays between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Motorists are advised to read the latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways:

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton - lane closures due to emergency barrier fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 26, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway closure for Developer works on behalf of Winvic.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough exit and entry carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm August 9 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Turn Roundabout Link Road mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to 12 - lane closure for communication works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 12 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8am August 15 to 6pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Tempsford to Sandy - diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Biggleswade South Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 20 to 5am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.