Delays expected for Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey train passengers after trees block line

Delays are expected until 7pm, Network Rail says
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:33 GMT
Passengers at Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey railway stations are being warned of delays to their journey as teams work to remove trees along part of the line.

Thameslink took to X to update travellers, saying: “A couple of trees are leaning against some overhead wires on the stretch of line between Huntingdon and Peterborough. Trains can still run, but at a reduced speed. Overhead Line teams are on site and are working to resolve the issue.”

Network Rail believes the delays could last into the evening. On X, it said: “Delays between Stevenage and Peterborough expected until 19:00.”

People are told to expect an extra 20 minutes to complete their journey.

