Passengers at Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey railway stations are being warned of delays to their journey as teams work to remove trees along part of the line.

Thameslink took to X to update travellers, saying: “A couple of trees are leaning against some overhead wires on the stretch of line between Huntingdon and Peterborough. Trains can still run, but at a reduced speed. Overhead Line teams are on site and are working to resolve the issue.”

Network Rail believes the delays could last into the evening. On X, it said: “Delays between Stevenage and Peterborough expected until 19:00.”