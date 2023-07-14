Delays for Biggleswade's new transport interchange - but 'soft launch' is due this summer

Biggleswade's new transport interchange. PIC: Biggleswade Town Council

Final tweaks to a £2.3m transport interchange in Biggleswade will delay it becoming fully operational for several more weeks, a meeting heard.

Tests have begun so buses can use the new hub without problems for vehicles or passengers, while timetables have yet to be produced, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Biggleswade joint committee was told.

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker explained: “We’re in the testing phase now, which will continue a little longer.

“There might be adjustments and changes if kerbs are slightly too high and to ensure buses can navigate it successfully, those sort of things. Then a soft launch is likely this summer. All the different types of bus need to use the interchange for any changes to be made before buses are brought here on a regular basis.”

Asked whether the bus operators have been consulted about routes when the interchange is operational, deputy CBC leader councillor Whitaker replied: “Nobody is looking to move buses out of the town centre completely.

“To quell those concerns, the idea is they’ll travel up to the interchange in addition. It’s more about where they stand over, but they’ll continue to visit the town centre. We can give the bus operators an idea of progress with the testing over the summer, but ultimately it’s for those companies to modify their timetables.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “The issue is certainly the buses shouldn’t stand on the Market Square. There are two bays outside the Asda supermarket, now that people have been stopped from parking there.

“The problem is if the buses use the west side of Century House, where do they exit on market days and how does that affect the layout of the market? We would need the bus exit lane closed.

“Certainly plenty of older people in the town were nervous when they heard about the transport interchange. We’re adamant there should be bus stops on the Market Square, so we need to reassure them.”

Councillor Whitaker acknowledged progress is slow, adding: “We’re having a meeting about the CBC annual plan shortly. It’s been delayed this year. There’s money set aside for the work in the town centre around buses. But I’m a little cautious. Let’s see which quarter (of the year) that work might be done in. I don’t want to pre-empt what it says in the plan.”

Councillor Russell added: “The last I heard was it would be autumn before those issues are discussed. We could consider it at our committee meeting in October.

“Someone said to me when you come out of the railway station you don’t know where to go to visit the town centre. Is it possible at this late stage for some signs suggesting ‘town centre this way’. Can that be included?”