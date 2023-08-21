The latest road closures from on the National Highways network

Drivers in and around Biggleswade are advised to avoid the following road closures which may cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

The expected works list, issued by National Highways, include the following:

> A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am September 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 10 to Biggleswade North Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.