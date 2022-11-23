News you can trust since 1891

Don't miss chance to find out more about Black Cat improvements with drop-in event

There’s also an online webinar

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 3:32pm

National Highways is encouraging you to drop into its public information event in Bedford to find out more about the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements.

It’s at the Mobile Visitor Centre at Biggleswade on Friday (November 25) from 10am to 4pm.

If you’re unable to attend, National Highways will also be hosting an online webinar between 6-7.30pm on Wednesday, November 30

National Highways plans to create a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 Black Cat roundabout to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout on the A428 in Cambridgeshire

You can register here for free

Lee Galloway, National Highways project director, said: “This scheme is going to transform journeys between Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge.”

