Two elderly people are in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash in Bedfordshire.

Police were called to the scene on the A507 between Stotfold and Henlow shortly after 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A driver and a passenger, both in their 80s, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The driver and passengers of a second car were also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the crash which involved a Vauxhall Astra, an Audi A4 and a Vauxhall Meriva.

PC Boris Kahn said: “This was a very serious incident, and our thoughts are with those involved.

“We are appealing for anyone that was travelling along the A507 between Stotfold and Henlow around the time of the incident and those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dashcam footage that may support our investigation into this collision.”