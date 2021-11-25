Emergency services at the scene of collision on the A1 near Wyboston
Police are appealing for witnesses
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1 southbound, just past Wyboston.
Bedfordshire Police were called at approximately 4.30pm to reports of a collision close to the BP garage.
The southbound carriageway of the A1 and the slip road from the A428 onto the A1 are both closed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 282 of 25 November.