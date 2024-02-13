Biggleswade train station - photo Tony Margiocchi

Two platforms at Biggleswade’s train station have been reopened after concerns over the safety of the footbridge.

On Sunday, Thameslink told passengers that London bound trains would not stop at the Biggleswade, and customers were advised to travel from other station to complete their journey to the capital. A ‘temporary fix’ was carried out overnight.

Permanent repairs will still need to be carried out – but Network Rail says that “final details, including dates of work, are still being confirmed."

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway said: "We're sorry for the problems at Biggleswade station. On Sunday afternoon, at 4.30pm, we received reports that one of the steps on the footbridge to platforms one and two was loose and dangerous for our customers.”

They continued: "We immediately closed the flight of stairs which meant there was no access to the southbound platforms, so London-bound trains could not stop there. Customers were asked to use Sandy and Arlesey stations either side and we eased car park restrictions at both locations to make that easier.

"Network Rail engineers arranged a temporary fix overnight and we were able to reopen the platforms in time for the morning peak.