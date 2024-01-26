Four months of overnight delays as A1 resurfacing work between Biggleswade and Stotfold due to start in March

The A1 at Biggleswade. Picture: Google Maps

Residents living near the A1 in Biggleswade would benefit from a quieter road surface when a repairs project starts soon, a meeting heard.

Drivers face overnight delays for around four months, while the road is resurfaced between the town and the A1(M) junction ten at Stotfold.

The National Highways roadworks also involves painting new markings on the route, according to a letter sent to Biggleswade Town Council.

Although the exact programme is still being finalised, National Highways expects it to be overnight working on weeknights only from 8pm to 6am.

Work will be arranged in four sections, Biggleswade North to Biggleswade South and in reverse, and Biggleswade South to the A1(M) junction ten and in reverse, explained the letter.

“This will be completed in one direction at a time, so the A1 isn’t closed simultaneously in both directions. A diversionary route southbound is via the A603, A421, A6 and A507, with the equivalent journey in reverse for northbound traffic.

“The project is due to run from Monday 4 March to Friday 10 July. More details of the scheme and the programme will be sent in due course. There are public engagement events planned for Baldock Services on Saturday 24 February and Saturday 30 March.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell told a meeting of the local authority: “I hope it’s going to be the surface which is quiet. At the moment, around the A1 bypass, it goes from being quiet to that old road surface and you can hear it as you drive along. The A1 is quite intrusive, especially when it’s a westerly or south-west wind.

“I would hope the surfacing to be put down now is the newer quieter surface, particularly around Biggleswade and ideally for the whole stretch of the work being done. I understand it’s more expensive, but it’s far better.”

Mayor Mark Foster suggested writing to find out whether that would be the case, saying: “Let’s ask officers to find out for us. That would be helpful, especially as you can hear this if you live close enough to the A1.”

