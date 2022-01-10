FOUR road closures for Biggleswade drivers this week

Drivers in and around Biggleswade will have FOUR National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy Roundabout to Black cat Roundabout carriageway closure and diversion route due to emergency structure - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

One of the road closures is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Tempsford lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Biggleswade, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.