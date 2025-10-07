Thameslink (GTR) services will return to public ownership on May 31 next year.

The transfer will come at no cost to the Government, with the contract being removed from Thameslink’s operator after its expiry.

The news was welcomed by Alistair Strathern, MP for Hitchin – but Richard Fuller MP, for North Bedfordshire, warned that the move was “not a silver bullet”

The date for Thameslink was announced alongside the 2026 dates for West Midlands Trains, Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railways to also move into public ownership. This means that by the middle of next year, eight in 10 passenger journeys across Britain will be run by publicly-owned services.

Sandy Train Station

Mr Fuller said: “GTR have been failing my constituents for too long. Being able to rely on a regular, basic train service should be the lowest rung of expectations. GTR have failed to meet that mark on the Biggleswade and Sandy line for many years.

“That’s why I chose to bring issues to a head with my recent meeting with the COO. I said that neither I, nor my constituents, had any more time for their explanations and excuses. My impression was that this new executive recognised the failures and, though not all levers were at his disposal, that he would do his best to make improvements.

“I get that GTR don’t control all levers for improvement. The Labour government can help, but does not seem interested. They handed out huge wage increases with no requirement for the unions to up their game.

“Working practices that impede improvements are jealously protected by unions. Time is running out on GTR - literally, The government has now announced that the service will be nationalised in May 2026.”

But he added: “Whilst many will welcome this news, I'm afraid I don't see this as a 'silver bullet' that will solve the problems. It could well be the same people running the service as now, the East Coast Line with the well documented bottleneck at Welwyn viaduct will still restrict the numbers of trains operating and a government racking up enormous debts will hardly be in a position to plough additional resources into the service and the trade unions will be even further emboldened.

"Meanwhile, GTR have absolutely no incentive to improve the situation over the coming months.”

Alistair Strathern MP said: “This is a welcome moment for passengers across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and beyond.

“For too long, too much of our rail service has been fragmented and driven by private profit over public good. Bringing Thameslink back into public control is a step toward a railway that works for the people who rely on it every day.

“There is still more to do to deliver the reliable services Hitchin and Arlesey rail users should be able to expect.

“But with no extra cost to government, and clear evidence that public operation improves passenger satisfaction, this is an important move towards getting things back on track. The work to make the transition as effective as possible begins now.”