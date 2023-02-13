Half term disruption as Biggleswade and Sandy trains cancelled this weekend

Passengers planning to travel via Great Northern and Thameslink on February 18 and 19 are being urged to plan ahead as there will be no trains south of Royston and St Neots to London.

Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey stations will be affected while work takes place to "create a more reliable railway between Peterborough and London King’s Cross".

A Govia Thameslink Railway spokesman said: "A brand-new signalling system is being brought into use in north London to boost reliability and make the area ready for digital signalling in the future.

A map showing the cancellations. Image: Govia Thameslink Railway.

"New technology is also being installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin, preparing this section to become the first part of the East Coast Main Line to operate with digital signalling."