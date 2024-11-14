Construction. Picture: East West Rail

East West Rail is asking people living along the new route to share their opinions on its updated plans to connect parts of Bedfordshire with Oxford, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The updated proposals include two new options for tracks that will connect to a new station at Tempsford.

Trains will likely run between 6am and midnight from Monday to Thursday, 6am until 1am on Friday and Saturday and Sunday between 7am and 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWR has also announced more support for affected landowners.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “This consultation marks a significant moment for the project, offering the public an exciting opportunity to shape the development of this transformational line. I encourage local residents and businesses to get involved and have their say.”

David Hughes, CEO, EWR Co, said: “East West Rail will improve people’s everyday lives by creating more job opportunities, easier and quicker ways to get to work and enjoy days out, and more affordable places to live, while crucially boosting economic growth in the Milton Keynes area and across the entire country.

“This is why I’m excited to present our updated proposals, which include electrification to reflect our commitment to running a net zero carbon railway and the latest station options/service pattern options to treble the frequency of services along the Marston Vale Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local authorities and businesses have been calling for this railway for three decades. Our revised plans aim to maximise the benefits of the project and have been influenced by the huge number of conversations we’ve had with local people and businesses, and thousands of responses we have had to our last public consultation.

“I encourage people to read our updated proposals in this consultation, attend one of the public events across the route and share your views to help us refine our designs further so East West Rail can best serve its local communities.”

The consultation will run from today until January 24, 2025. The details can be found here, and this contains a Consultation Feedback Form for people to fill out with comments.

Events: Online webinar - Wednesday, November 20 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Online webinar - Tuesday, December 10 from 6pm to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Memorial Hall in Tempsford - Friday, December 13 from 2pm to 7pm

Online webinar - Thursday, January 9 from 10am to 12pm

Earlier this month North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller met with Lord Hendy, the new Rail Minister about the plans.

Mr Fuller said: “I reiterated the reasons why so many constituents are dismayed by the route selected or, like me, believe the railway is just an excuse to concrete over northern Bedfordshire.

“But I also alerted the minister to more practical questions for East West Rail to address. Access to Bedford Hospital the during construction phase. The plans for parking at the hospital. The amount of land being allocated during construction. The amount of earth movements. The impact particularly on Chaswston, Roxton and Tempsford amongst other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the Minister, who is relatively new to his post, will get abreast of the details himself rather than relying solely on briefings by the company itself.”

Email [email protected] to let us know what you think.