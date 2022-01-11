Here's how you can help shape the future of Central Bedfordshire's bus services

Bus users are being given the chance to help shape the future of services in Central Bedfordshire.

Central Beds Council is running a consultation on its plans to form an 'Enhanced Partnership' with bus operators - which includes more early morning, late evening and weekend services and a tap on/tap off technology to make it easier to use the buses.

The consultation comes following the publication of the council's Bus Service Improvement Plan – part of the government’s new national bus strategy, Bus Back Better.

Central Beds Council is holding a consultation about bus services

The Enhanced Partnership also aims to identify ways to improve bus services and encourage more people to use buses for their journeys.

Other possible measures outlined included better promotion and publicity - which could take the form of a new app providing the latest information, giving buses priority at traffic lights and the introduction of a multi-operator ticket covering Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Bedford.

The survey - which is available online here - is open until Monday January 24 and seeks your opinions on the proposed Enhanced Partnership objectives and commitments.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We have successfully completed the first part of the process, publishing our Bus Service Improvement Plan and would like to thank everyone who took the time to respond. That valuable feedback has helped in the formation of the Enhanced Partnership so far.

“We are now progressing the final stage of the funding bid by creating an Enhanced Partnership between the council and bus operators. The partnership will be legally binding with joint commitments to deliver objectives that ultimately improve the bus service network in Central Bedfordshire for our residents.

“We are continuing to work with bus operators to improve services and access funding, to make bus travel a more attractive transport choice for local people.”