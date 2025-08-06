HGV ban proposed in Stotfold

Central Bedfordshire Council has proposed an HGV ‘ban’ in Stotfold to help improve road safety and protect the environment.

The proposed traffic regulation order would introduce a 7.5-tonne weight restriction on heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) using Wrayfields, Stotfold.

The affected stretch runs from around 85 metres southwest of the A1, extending southwest to the junction with Malthouse Lane and Mill Lane. The A1 dual carriageway, a strategic trunk route, has been identified as a more suitable alternative for HGV traffic.

However, there would be exemptions for access and delivery requirements, emergency vehicles and building and maintenance work

Residents are invited to submit comments or objections by August 29. Responses can be sent via email to: [email protected], quoting reference TRO-027. Written responses can also be addressed to FAO Emily Hirst at the Council's highways office.

Any feedback will be published (with personal data redacted) in a public report ahead of the Council's Traffic Management Meeting. Respondents may request for their comments not to be published.

