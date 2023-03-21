News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport to host public meeting in Potton over aircraft noise after flight route changes

Experts including the airport’s flight operations team will be on hand

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT

Luton Airport is set to hold a public surgery to discuss aircraft noise after changes to its flight routes.

The event in Potton on March 30 will give people the chance to talk to experts including the airport’s flight operations team and NATS, the UK’s principal air traffic services provider.

It follows changes to simplify the airport’s arrival routes and separate them from Stansted’s, which were introduced in February 2022. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved the

airspace change in November 2021 following an extensive public consultation that ran from October 2020 to February 2021.

The surgery will take place from 1.30pm to 7pm at The Pavilion on Mill Lane and is by appointment only. Places can be booked at the airport’s website.

However, it is unrelated to the plans to expand the airport – and representatives will be unable to answer questions on that subject.

