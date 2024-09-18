Luton, Bedford and Biggleswade commuters advised to delay train travel as 'object' blocks tracks

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

Luton, Bedford and Biggleswade commuters face delays on Thameslink trains this afternoon.

Trains between London St Pancras and London Blackfriars have been disrupted this afternoon (September 18) due to "an object" on the track at Farringdon.

This is having a knock on effect on other train services.

Thameslink states: "If you have not yet started your journey, we encourage you to delay travelling until later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This will affect Thameslink services on all routes, including trains which run to or from: Brighton, Three Bridges, Horsham, Sutton, Bedford, Cambridge, and Peterborough.

"No trains will run through Farringdon station until further notice. All lines are blocked while specialist staff attend to remove the obstruction from the track."

If you are travelling now, Thameslink says that your journey will take up to 30 minutes longer than usual and you may need to use an alternative route.

Service updates and travel advice can be found on the Thameslink website.