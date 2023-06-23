'Magnificent' transport interchange in Biggleswade is missing just one thing: bus services

Only one thing appears to be missing from a “magnificent” new £2.3m transport interchange next to Biggleswade railway station – some bus services to justify the project, a meeting heard.

The original development proposals were criticised by town councillors, with one labelling it “a glorified bus stop”.

But the final project took on board and adapted to some of the comments, with a bus concourse, pedestrian crossing points and the resurfacing of footpaths included in the redesigned plans.

The new £2.3m transport interchange

A lack of transport activity at the new hub was raised during members’ questions at the town council’s town centre management committee.

“Now that we have a magnificent new transport interchange, will we see it put into use by having buses starting from and stopping there with new routes in the town centre?” asked town councillor Michael North. “Do we know anything about what’s happening?”

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead replied: “I’m aware only two companies, Grant Palmer and Herberts Travel, presently have bus services in Biggleswade.

“I don’t know if there are any talks at Central Bedfordshire Council level over expanding that or not. We could ask officers to look into that with the public transport team at Central Beds.”

The town council’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini said: “There’s an officer meeting with CBC’s senior leadership team on Wednesday (June 28).

“That’s definitely on the agenda, both the interchange and bus routes are included. We’ll be raising it then and will get some more information.”

Councillor Woodhead, who was chairing the committee, added: “If you could feedback at an appropriate opportunity, whether that’s to the town council or a town centre management meeting, that would be great.

“Having talked to colleagues, we’re keen to see more and better bus routes in the town along with the connectivity.”

When the scheme was approved two years ago, current town mayor and then Conservative CBC Biggleswade South councillor Mark Foster said: “It must be acknowledged the constraints of the site, land ownership, timescales and operating conditions mean the plans presented are the best compromise available.

“It’s a pity ward councillors weren’t involved in the process earlier and that the railway site hasn’t been considered as a whole, as opposed to separate pockets of land.

“It’s conceivable Biggleswade could have achieved a true transport interchange.”

Further talks were due to be held regarding the five bus shelters, which councillor Foster considered to have “a flawed design” as they were “open, seemingly unlit and without seating”.

The transport interchange was one of four important projects in Biggleswade to benefit from £70m government investment through the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF), which CBC secured in August 2019.

This was part of a government capital grant programme of up to £5.5bn for new physical infrastructure, according to CBC.

“HIF support would unlock sites in the areas of greatest housing demand and help to deliver thousands of new homes in England,” said the local authority.

