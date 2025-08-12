Major road closures for Central Beds drivers to watch out for - including A1 and A421
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A421, to 5am August 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am August 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Roundabout - carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, to 6am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure and diversion route due to carriageway improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.
• A1081, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 9pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cople to Great Barford - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder only for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A428, from 9pm August 13 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, Wyboston Roundabout to Eynesbury Roundabout - two-way traffic signals due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm August 13 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.
• A5, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Watling Road, Hockliffe to J/W Clifford Road - multiway signals for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade to Edworth - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 10pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.
• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Near, junction with Sandhouse Road - traffic signals for frame and cover works on behalf of BT.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.