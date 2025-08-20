Road closure. Photo: Adobe Stock

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week, with holdups of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 9.27am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Church End - traffic signals for emergency maintenance works on behalf of UKPN.

• A5, to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Roundabout - carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure and diversion route due to carriageway improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm August 20 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade South to Baldock - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Near, junction with Sandhouse Road - traffic signals for frame and cover works on behalf of BT.

• A421, from 8pm August 26 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough, junction to Marsh Leys - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - traffic signals for remedial works on behalf of Sundon ORA.

• A5, from 10pm August 26 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 11a - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm August 28 to 5am August 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Eastern Way, junction to Hockliffe - two-way traffic signals due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 7am September 1 to 8pm September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road roundabout to Leighton Road - diversion route on behalf of AWG.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.