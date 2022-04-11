Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in accident near Shefford

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the B658 yesterday (Sunday).

The incident happened at around 2.40pm where a motorcyclist left the road.

There was a road closure in place between the B658 and Stanford Road crossroads and the Saxon Fields roundabout in Shefford while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out an initial investigation.

The accident happened on the B658 yesterday (Sunday) at around 2.40pm

Despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Gary Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If you were travelling past around that time please can we ask that you review your dashcam footage.

“Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances around the incident.”