Members of the public punt along the river Cam in front of the colleges of Cambridge University (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

A new bus service, connecting Sandy and Biggleswade directly to Cambridge, is set to launch in January 2026.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The X75 route, which begins on Monday, January 5 next year, is set to mark the first direct bus link between towns in Central Bedfordshire and Cambridge in many years.

The service, which has been funded through money from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, is set to offer four journeys in each direction from Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being operated by A2B Travel, with its first departure from Biggleswade Bus Station at 6.30am during the week, before it reaches Sandy Market Square at 6.42am, and arrives at the Drummer Street bus station in Cambridge at 7.40am.

A single ticket for the journey costs £3, with concessions available, while both the Young Person’s Travel card and bus passes are valid on the route.

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council Tracey Wye said: "I am really excited to see a new service connecting Potton, Sandy and Biggleswade to Cambridge, which opens up new opportunities for education, employment and leisure.

"It is something residents have asked me for a number of years and I am thrilled we have managed to get it going with the help of the Cambridge and Peterborough mayor’s office and A2B Travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a real investment in sustainable travel, and I encourage everyone to try the service - it’s affordable, convenient and opens up opportunities for residents who don’t own a car or those who want to leave their cars at home."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.