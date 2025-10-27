New bus route will connect Sandy and Biggleswade directly to Cambridge
The X75 route, which begins on Monday, January 5 next year, is set to mark the first direct bus link between towns in Central Bedfordshire and Cambridge in many years.
The service, which has been funded through money from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, is set to offer four journeys in each direction from Monday to Saturday.
It is being operated by A2B Travel, with its first departure from Biggleswade Bus Station at 6.30am during the week, before it reaches Sandy Market Square at 6.42am, and arrives at the Drummer Street bus station in Cambridge at 7.40am.
A single ticket for the journey costs £3, with concessions available, while both the Young Person’s Travel card and bus passes are valid on the route.
Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council Tracey Wye said: "I am really excited to see a new service connecting Potton, Sandy and Biggleswade to Cambridge, which opens up new opportunities for education, employment and leisure.
"It is something residents have asked me for a number of years and I am thrilled we have managed to get it going with the help of the Cambridge and Peterborough mayor’s office and A2B Travel.
"This is a real investment in sustainable travel, and I encourage everyone to try the service - it’s affordable, convenient and opens up opportunities for residents who don’t own a car or those who want to leave their cars at home."