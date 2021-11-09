New bus service linking Biggleswade and Cambridge goes under consultation

The proposed Cambourne and St Neots Corridor

A new hourly bus service linking Biggleswade and Cambridge could be introduced.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) this week launched its 'Making Connections' consultation, which aims to transform public transport, cycling and walking, and reduce pollution and congestion in the area.

But the plans also propose a new bus network, which would offer more frequent services with longer operating hours, and - importantly for Chronicle Country - more rural connections.

The proposed Cambourne and St Neots Corridor would see hourly rural services including Biggleswade to Cambourne via Gamlingay, Potton and Great Gransden; and Biggleswade to Cambridge via Wrestlingworth and Orwell.

Other improvements in this corridor would include new services from Cambourne to Cambridge Biomedical Campus and Addenbrooke’s via West Cambridge, every 30 minutes.

Lower fares are also proposed, as well as the ability for small villages to 'plug in' to the network via regular connecting bus services, a demand responsive bus service, or access to a travel hub.