New timetable for Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey commuters means changes to existing train services

A new timetable will be introduced for Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey commuters bringing change to existing services.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is introducing additional trains to support its new, December timetable – and an extra fleet of 30 class 379 trains will be introduced to its routes.

According to the train company, there will be "significant improvements", including "more services, faster journeys and better connections" between London and stations on route to Cambridge and King’s Lynn.

The move could be beneficial for some Biggleswade passengers, as a new early morning peak time service between Peterborough and London King’s Cross will be introduced in December.

But the winter timetable changes – which you can access here – also mean that some services will run earlier, later, or be removed.

The East Coast Mainline December 2025 timetable for Biggleswade states:

>The train service to and from London St. Pancras is the same as in December 2024.

>The timings of some trains to and from London King’s Cross has changed by up to 10 minutes.

>Monday to Friday, there will be an extra fast train to London King’s Cross at 06:14. The 08:38 to London King’s Cross will not run anymore.

>On Sundays, the last southbound train will be slightly later (calling Biggleswade 23:30 instead of 23:19), but the last northbound train will be slightly earlier (calling Biggleswade 23:55 instead of 00:04). All Sunday trains will call at Stevenage.

A GTR spokesman, said: "An additional fleet of 30 modern trains will help give Great Northern and Thameslink passengers faster journeys from key destinations, better connections at the end of the year, and more space for passengers where it’s needed most.

"The Electrostars are leased from owners Porterbrook, the UK’s leading rolling stock financier and asset management company, which acquired the fleet from Akiem in March 2024."

The first two four-carriage units (numbers 379002 and 022) entered service on February 10, as an eight-carriage train on the existing 17:42 from King’s Cross to Letchworth Garden City service.

On February 11, they operated the 07:45 from Letchworth Garden City to King's Cross and will continue to run these two services each weekday. More 379s will come on stream later.

The spokesman added: "The Class 379 trains, originally built in 2011 for Stansted Express, feature up-to-date customer information systems, accessibility features and plug sockets for charging devices."

The major new timetable being introduced in December will "take advantage" of a £4bn decade-long series of upgrades made to the route to introduce new long-distance services to London from the North of England.

The December 2025 changes for Thameslink and Great Northern customers include:

>Three more peak time services and seats for commuters between Cambridge, Letchworth Garden City and London King’s Cross, including a new Letchworth to London King’s Cross stopping peak time service, calling additionally at New Barnet.

>New departures at Hertford North, Bayford, Cuffley and Crew’s Hill in the morning peak.

>Up to seven minutes faster journey times between London King’s Cross and King’s Lynn, Ely, Cambridge and stations along this route, including Foxton, Knebworth and Welwyn North.

>New early morning peak time service between Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

>Extra stops at Knebworth on morning peak Thameslink services from Peterborough to Horsham.

>More evenly spaced departure times so customers don’t need to wait as long for a train.

>Provision for all Thameslink and Great Northern services between Cambridge and central London to call at the new Cambridge >South station when it opens.

The spokesman concluded: "The introduction of the recently acquired fleet of Class 379s will also provide sufficient capacity to release a number of existing Class 387 Great Northern trains to support and strengthen passenger services south of London on Southern and across the South East on Southeastern."

GTR engineering director, Steve Lammin, said: “These extra trains we have started to bring into service are a real demonstration of GTR working with partners across the rail industry to give passengers extra services and better journeys right across the South East.

"They're supporting our steady recovery from the effects of the pandemic."