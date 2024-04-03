Thameslink train. Picture: Peter Alvey Photographer

Train passengers are told to check their journeys ahead of strike action by the ASLEF union starting next week.

On Monday, April 8, there will be no trains running across the majority of the Govia Thameslink Railway network, which operates Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern services. This strike coincides with London Underground strikes on April 8, so travel from St Pancras will be limited.

From Thursday, April 4 until Saturday, April 6, and on Tuesday, April 9, there will be changes to the timetables, meaning there will be fewer services running, due to a nationwide overtime ban.

Services will be running on Sunday, April 7, but there are planned engineering works and industrial action on the days either side of this date that will affect certain routes and services. Services on the East Coast Main Line to and from Peterborough, through Biggleswade and Sandy, are expected to be very busy and customers are told to check before they travel.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer services director, said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption this strike action will have on our customers, especially as it coincides with the Easter school holidays.