Network Rail hopes all four lines will be open by Monday morning

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption and delays after a landslip in Arlesey.

The line used by northbound stopping services is shut after the landslip on the railway embankment, and there is a 20mph speed restriction on the two lines used by northbound and southbound express services.

Network Rail staff are investigating options to repair the damage as quickly and safely as possible – but disruption is likely to continue until Monday morning.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “At the weekend we already have some engineering work between Peterborough and London King’s Cross which is going to result in no services so our teams are going to be at the site over the weekend until the job’s done – potentially early Monday morning.

"We’re going to be stabilising the embankment and making certain the track’s what it should be after the landslip. We’re hopeful that by Monday morning all four lines will be open.”

Currently the northbound slow line – which is closest to the landslip – is closed, while the middle two tracks, northbound and southbound fast tracks, have a speed restriction that could result in short delays. The southbound slow line is open as normal – though there could still be some short delays.

LNER, Grand Central, Hull Trains and Lumo trains are running through the affected area with minor delays of up to 10 minutes.

Trains from Horsham or London Kings Cross towards Peterborough cannot call at Arlesey (heading northbound).

Trains from Peterborough towards London Kings Cross or Horsham can call as usual (heading southbound).

If you are travelling northbound to Arlesey, leave the train at Biggleswade and change for a southbound service.