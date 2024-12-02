Rail disruption expected until this afternoon due to fault between Royston and Hitchin
Royston rail commuters have been warned they could still face disruption today (December 2) due to a fault on a train.
Lines have now reopened following a fault on a train between Cambridge and Hitchin – but trains running between Cambridge and Hitchin may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
It is hoped the disruption will clear around 1pm.
Thameslink said: “Please check before you travel and allow extra time to complete your journey today - an extra 20 minutes is advised. If your planned journey is affected then you may need to wait for a later service, change trains en route or use an alternative route instead.”
