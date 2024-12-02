Rail disruption expected until this afternoon due to fault between Royston and Hitchin

By Jo Robinson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:31 BST
Travel news. Image: Thameslink.Travel news. Image: Thameslink.
Travel news. Image: Thameslink.
Royston rail commuters have been warned they could still face disruption today (December 2) due to a fault on a train.

Lines have now reopened following a fault on a train between Cambridge and Hitchin – but trains running between Cambridge and Hitchin may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

It is hoped the disruption will clear around 1pm.

Thameslink said: “Please check before you travel and allow extra time to complete your journey today - an extra 20 minutes is advised. If your planned journey is affected then you may need to wait for a later service, change trains en route or use an alternative route instead.”

Related topics:Rail disruptionCambridgeThameslink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice