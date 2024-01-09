Rail lines reopen after landslip in Arlesey following Storm Henk
All four rail lines have reopened following a landslip in Arlesey in the wake of Storm Henk.
The line used by northbound stopping services had been closed after the landslip on the railway embankment, while a 20mph speed restriction had been put in place on the two lines used by northbound and southbound express services.
Network Rail staff were on site over the weekend – and now all lines are open. However, although service is operating as normal on three of the lines, the northbound stopping line – closest to the landslip – still has a speed restriction in place.