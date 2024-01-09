News you can trust since 1891
Rail lines reopen after landslip in Arlesey following Storm Henk

Speed restrictions still in place on one line
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
All four rail lines have reopened following a landslip in Arlesey in the wake of Storm Henk.

The line used by northbound stopping services had been closed after the landslip on the railway embankment, while a 20mph speed restriction had been put in place on the two lines used by northbound and southbound express services.

Network Rail staff were on site over the weekend – and now all lines are open. However, although service is operating as normal on three of the lines, the northbound stopping line – closest to the landslip – still has a speed restriction in place.

