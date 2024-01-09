Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All four rail lines have reopened following a landslip in Arlesey in the wake of Storm Henk.

The line used by northbound stopping services had been closed after the landslip on the railway embankment, while a 20mph speed restriction had been put in place on the two lines used by northbound and southbound express services.

