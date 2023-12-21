Rail passengers in Arlesey, Biggleswade and Sandy warned of cancellations and delays of up to an hour

An object was caught in the overhead lines

Rail passengers are being warned of delays of up to an hour after a piece of polystyrene in the overhead wires.

Lines between Hitchin and Peterborough have reopened following the incident at Yaxley Lode level crossing – but trains between Stevenage and Peterborough may still be cancelled at short notice or delayed.

Although the polystyrene has now been removed, disruption is expected to be ongoing until 6pm.

Thameslink says it is working to return to its scheduled timetable, and is asking for passengers to check journey planners and station information boards as services recover.

Due to other services affected in this area, Thameslink has been unable to source ticket acceptance on unaffected alternatives.

