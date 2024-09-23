Red flood warnings issued for Langford, Shefford and Clifton - and amber for Roxton

Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Flood warnings have been issued for Langford, Shefford, Clifton and Roxton as heavy rainfall continues.

The River Ivel's water levels are "rising steadily" at Langford, while levels "remain high" for the River Flit, River Hit and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton.

Flooding is expected this evening and into tonight (September 23).

Areas most at risk in Langford are: Langford Garden Centre, Common Road, High Street, Riverside Gardens, Wilmon Court, Ivel Close and Mill Lane.

Areas most at risk in Shefford are: Hazel Close, Scotgrange Meadow, The Hollies, South Bridge Street, Kingsmede, North Bridge Street, Hardwick Close, Riverside, Powells Road, Bedford Road and Heronslee.

Areas most at risk in Clifton are: Pedley Lane and Stanford Lane in Clifton.

The goverment website states: "Further rainfall is expected this evening, which will keep river levels high.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation."

Meanwhile, an amber alert has been issued for areas around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.