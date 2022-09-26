Road closures affecting Central Bedfordshire this week - including the A5 and M1

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Luckily, only one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a hold up of at least 30 minutes.

Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Road Closed sign. Image: David Davies/RADAR.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9am September 25 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to Dunstable Road - diversion route on behalf of CBC.

• M1, from 10pm September 22 to 5am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am October 8, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway closure for Developer works on behalf of Winvic.

• A421, from midday, September 18 to midday, October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marston Mortaine to M1, junction 13 - lay-by closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428. Works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group.

• A421, from 10pm September 12 2022 to 5am May 24 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm September 26 to 6am December 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road entry slip road closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route - due to barrier fence safety repair works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 10pm September 26 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Between Biggleswade North roundabout and Lower Caldecote - works under lane closure for survey works on behalf of Roadworx TM.

• A5, from 9pm September 29 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn roundabout to M1, junction 11A - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 9pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Langford to Astwick - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 11A - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Edworth to Astwick - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm October 3 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 11A - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 3 to 5am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 Pepperstock - carriageway closure for Electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, biggleswade south to biggleswade north - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.