Road closures: almost two dozen for Biggleswade drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 13 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour:

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A428, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, B1428 roundabout to Barford Road roundabout - diversion route on behalf of NATTA Building Company.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Sandy - exit and entry slip road closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm September 23 to 5am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 15 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 10pm September 23 to 5am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 23 to 5am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to barrier - permanent works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 24 to 5am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm September 24 to 5am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 both directions, Pepperstock Roundabout M1, junction 10 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm September 25 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots Bypass Roundabout to Tithe Farm Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm Roundabout to Caxton Gibbet Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 30 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.