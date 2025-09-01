Road closures: dozens for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for including A1 and M1

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough, junction to Marsh Leys - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 7am September 1 to 8pm September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road roundabout to Leighton Road - diversion route on behalf of AWG.

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 3 to 5am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 3 to 5am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden Roundabout to Wyboston - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm September 8 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Sheeplane roundabout - traffic signals, lane closures, and layby closures for cable works on behalf of BT.

• A1081, from 10pm September 8 to 5am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, London Road, junction to M1, junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm September 8 to 5am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Eastern Way to Hockliffe - two-way signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A428, from 7am September 15 to 8pm September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Barford Road Roundabout to B1040 St Ives Road, Papworth Everard - diversion for su works on behalf of Awg Group Limited.

• A1, from 6pm September 15 to 8am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, New Road Beeston to Sandy roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1081, from 10pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 9 to A5183 Flamstead - lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.