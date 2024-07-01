Road closures: the 10 affecting Biggleswade and Sandy drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

The closures affecting roads around Biggleswade and Sandy this week

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further aix closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Beeston - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Georgetown to Black Cat - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.