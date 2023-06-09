Speed limit through Wrestlingworth needs reducing to 20mph before "serious accident happens"

The 30mph speed limit through a Bedfordshire village is “too fast for the hazards within it” and should be reduced to 20mph “before a serious accident happens”, a meeting was warned.

Campaigners submitted an e-petition calling for a 20mph maximum speed through Wrestlingworth, a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting was told.

It stated: “We request CBC implements a 20mph zone throughout Wrestlingworth to include the area currently within the 30mph limit and to provide clear signage to ensure motorists are aware.”

A statement from the lead petitioner said: “Since I moved into Wrestlingworth three years ago, living on the High Street I’ve witnessed first hand the speeds vehicles travel.

“This prompted me to join the parish council with a view to making a positive change for the village and those who live here.

“I’ve asked local people to back the campaign to reduce the speed limit to 20mph. This is to benefit all the pedestrians who walk on parts of the road where there are narrow pavements or none at all.

“Visibility is poor because of parked vehicles and anyone trying to pull out of driveways, forcing children walking to the local school to cross the road.

“There are plenty of animal lovers, from dog walkers to horse riders using the roads, all of whom have experienced vehicles exceeding the speed limit.

“The 30mph limit seems to fast for the hazards we have here in the village. I appreciate 20mph cannot be policed and that signage will need altering. Such changes have to be for the better before a serious accident happens.”

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye agreed, saying: “I drive through the village almost daily and experience exactly the same things, such as parked traffic causing blind spots and sharp breaking.

“You can guarantee someone will be driving through at the same time as you at speed, and it’s quite stressful. So if there’s anything that can be done to reduce this to 20mph it would be welcome.

“Signs would at least bring speeds down to 25mph to 30mph, rather than 40s or 50s. It might be worth officers looking at the approach speeds, as well as those in the village, and possibly staggering the limit further out.”

Principal highways officer Peter Orchard said: “We can’t offer a response to the petitioner now. But we can investigate further the suitability of a 20mph speed limit in this area and to provide the results at a later date.

“This seems to be two separate issues. One is excessive speed on the 30mph which is already there. The suggestion is by introducing a 20mph limit people would slow down naturally. The national guidance is that doesn’t happen.

“We may not return with a suite of options. We can consider the suitability of 20mph and then review the 30mph limit advising whether extra features are needed to ensure there’s compliance.”